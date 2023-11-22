A proposed deal on a pair of earbuds very nearly took a turn for the worse on Tuesday night.

Yellowknife RCMP are investigating what it’s calling an attempted armed robbery at around 11 p.m. that evening. They received a complaint from someone who claimed they had been threatened with what appeared to be a handgun at a business parking lot on Old Airport Road.

The complainant had made arrangements to meet with someone selling what was supposed to be a set of Apple Airpods on Facebook Marketplace and not from a local Yellowknife marketplace or buy-and-sell page, according to a release Wednesday evening. When the complainant arrived and saw the product, they didn’t want to complete the same. That’s because the product wasn’t the same as what was published in the listing, added the release.

That’s when the suspect allegedly brandished what looked like a firearm and made threats. The complainant wouldn’t hand over any money and the suspect, along with another person who was with the suspect, fled in a vehicle.

The General Investigation Section is helping with the case and police have already determined that the posting was made under what appears to be a fake name. They’re still trying to identify the real identities of the two individuals involved.

There was also a warning from police when it comes to purchasing items from online marketplaces. Some things to keep in mind are:

Scrutinize the listing. If the deal is too good to be true, it probably is;

Arrange to meet in a public place during business hours;

Bring someone else with you when you meet for the sale;

Ask for additional photos. A person with a legitimate item to sell should be able to send additional photos of the item;

When selling, make sure you get the money or the e-transfer before handing over the item and;

Be wary of payment plans or delayed payment. If the buyer wants to make payments, or pay in the future and you agree to this, the police are likely not in a position to help you recover the item or the money. In these instances, an extension of credit is given, this constitutes a civil contract that then has to be addressed through a civil court.

If you have any information about this attempted robbery, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.