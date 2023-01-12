Yellowknife RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver in an suspected pedestrian-motor vehicle collision that occurred on Jan. 5.

According to a news release Thursday afternoon, the incident happened at 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Matonabee Street. The initial investigation has determined that the driver of the vehicle in question struck a child under the age of 12 near the intersection.

The driver reportedly stopped to talk with the child and then left the scene. Police said another passerby called an ambulance with paramedics assessing the child on-scene. The child reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but ongoing medical care will be required.

“It is possible in this case the driver may believe by stopping and checking on the child, they have fulfilled their obligations under the Motor Vehicle Act,” stated Const. Kristanna Fiddler of Yellowknife RCMP in the release. “That is not the case. Any collision with a pedestrian requires reporting. The Yellowknife RCMP are seeking to get in touch with the driver to complete this investigation. The Yellowknife RCMP encourage that person to do the right thing and contact the detachment to report their actions.”

If you were in the area and saw the accident, or know who the driver/vehicle is, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also leave a tip anonymously at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.