Yellowknife RCMP have made multiple arrests in connection with a break and enter at a business on Borden Drive.

Two youths have been charged with break and enter and mischief.

On Feb. 18, at 6:30 a.m., police responded to a complaint on Borden Drive and found a door to a business forced open and a number of items inside the building were damaged.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com.