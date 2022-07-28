Yellowknife RCMP received a complaint of a break and enter at the downtown liquor store on 49 Street on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the complaint and determined a man “had smashed the front glass door of the store before entering the store and fleeing with multiple of bottles of alcohol.”

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, with the identity of the suspect unknown.

The suspect was described by witnesses as approximately 5’5” and in his early 20s.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.