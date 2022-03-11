Yellowknife RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of 49 Street on March 9 at 9:45 p.m.

Officers arriving at the scene found evidence confirming a firearm had been discharged.

At 11:45 p.m. that night, a man showed up at Stanton Territorial Hospital reporting injuries that were the result of a gunshot.

Following this, on March 10, another man attended Stanton Territorial Hospital and was found to be suffering from an injury related to a gunshot.

Investigators at this time believe the latter man’s injuries are also related to the shooting on March 9.

It is believed those involved in the incident knew each other, and that there is no immediate risk to the public, the RCMP stated.

Both men’s injuries are considered non-life threatening. They are being interviewed by investigators.

This incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the “G” Division Forensic Identification Services, “G” Division Police Dog Services and the Yellowknife General Investigation Section.