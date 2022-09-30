Yellowknife RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

Nicole Algona, 17, was last seen leaving her residence at around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a news release from police. Algona is described as 5 ft., 2 in. tall, 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black high-top shoes and carring a grey backpack with golden accents.

If you know of her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit tips through the Crime Stoppers website.