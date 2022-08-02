The reported assault of a taxi driver by a passenger at 3:05 a.m. on Aug. 1 near the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Forrest Drive is being investigated by Yellowknife RCMP.

Police officers have determined the driver was involved in a dispute with the passenger regarding an unpaid taxi fare when the passenger spit on the driver.

The passenger then sprayed the cab driver and the taxi with a chemical agent believed to be bear spray.

The driver was subsequently treated at the Stanton Territorial Hospital and released.

The suspect has not been identified at this time but is described as a male between the ages of 16 and 20, approximately 5’ 5” tall and wearing a black hat, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

RCMP are in the process of gathering surveillance footage from the area but believe it’s possible that a bystander in the area filmed the assault on their cellphone.

Anyone with video of this incident or any related information is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.