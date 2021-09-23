Yellowknife RCMP are seeking information with regards to an alleged breaking and entering that occurred in the downtown core.

At 6:35 am, Sept. 23, Yellowknife RCMP responded to an alarm at a building on Franklin Avenue near 45 street. When officers arrived, they found damage to the back door.

With the assistance of NT RCMP Police Dog Service, officers cleared the building. No suspects were located.

RCMP began an investigation, which is currently ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the suspects or this incident are asked to please contact Yellowknife RCMP at 867-669-1111