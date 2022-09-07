More than 650 grams of crack cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and cash were seized after Yellowknife RCMP executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on 48 Street on Tuesday evening.

A 51-year-old woman and 41-year-old man, both from Yellowknife, and a 30-year-old man from Calgary are facing charges including: trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime.

All three accused are being held in custody pending court appearances.

“This seizure represents another disruption to the illicit drug trafficking trade in Yellowknife and surrounding areas,” said RCMP Insp. Chris Hastie. “The community-at-large can help reduce the impacts that drug trafficking and organized crime have on our overarching community by reporting suspicious activity to the police.”

Anyone who believes they may have information about illegal drug trafficking in the City of Yellowknife is asked to call the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911