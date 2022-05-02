Yellowknife RCMP seized more than a kilo of cocaine and crack cocaine, plus various drug-related paraphernalia, in a drug bust last week.

RCMP officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Banke Crescent on Thursday, April 28. Officers seized 660 grams of crack cocaine and 500 grams of cocaine, plus a cutting agent and other drug-related paraphernalia.

Fifty-two year-old Stefano Riscaldino of Calgary is in custody, and is being charged with Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of items intended to produce a substance included in Schedule 1 of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, among other offences.

In 1997, Riscaldino pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of an Orlando, Fla. man the previous year, according to the Orlando Sentinel. As a result of this plea deal, Riscaldino was sentenced to spend 13 to 23 years in a Florida prison, although it was not immediately clear how much of this sentence he served.

