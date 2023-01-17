If you have any cash in your possession, you may want to take a closer look at it. It could be fake.

The warning comes from Yellowknife RCMP in a press release issued Tuesday morning in which counterfeit money has crept into circulation. Police received a report from an unnamed financial institution on Jan. 12 that around $500 worth of funny money had been discovered in deposits made by local businesses. The bills included $5, $10 and $20 denominations.

The bills were described as almost identical in appearance to actual legal tender issued by the Bank of Canada, but there are some noticeable differences when looked at closely. According to police, they include the wear on the face of the person on the bill, along with a clear polymer substrate which had a counterfeit impression stamped onto it.

The differences between the fake money and the real thing are the feel of it, as well as when a bill is folded, said police. The face on the bill also won’t wear off as easily as it does on the counterfeit cash.

If you think you have any of the bad bills on you, you’re asked to call Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com.