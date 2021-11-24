Yellowknifers voted yes to borrowing funds to build a new Aquatic Centre, the City of Yellowknife announced, Nov. 23.

The final tally counted 735 votes for no, 1857 for yes.

“Now that Yellowknifers have shown their support and approved the borrowing of funds necessary to build the Aquatic Centre, the City can move ahead with this project,” City manager Sheila Bassi-Kellett said.

City staff have been working on the project since 2016 when council took a $12.9 million federal grant to build a new aquatic centre.

The city says it will ink the deal with Clark Builders by the end of January and expects work to wrap in 2024.