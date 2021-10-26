Owen Wilkes is 13 years old, just started Grade 8 at St. Pat’s in Yellowknife, and can solve a Rubik’s cube in a little more than three seconds.

He’s landed elite competitive-cubing sponsor The Cubicle.com, known for its roster of heavy-hitters who can solve a classic Rubik’s cube puzzle, or three-by-three puzzle as cubers call it, in five seconds or less.

While Wilkes says there are 17 official World Cubing Association competition categories but the classic three-by-three puzzle is his favourite.

He solved his first Rubik’s cube three years ago and is now one of the fastest competitive cubers in the world.

He said his former music teacher, Stephen Richardson, introduced him to cubing.

Richardson told Yellowknifer his former student has beaten his own personal best time of 22 seconds and already won cash prizes in online competitions.

Wilkes said he knew as soon as he solved his first puzzle: he was hooked.

“I knew this was going to be big for me,” he said. “I never wanted to stop.”

Anyone can solve a cube puzzle as long as they have the algorithms. Speed-cubers like Wilkes memorize them.

An algorithm, as far as cubing is concerned, is a sequence of moves to arrange the faces of the cube however one likes.

Now, Wilkes says he’s memorized the more than 500 algorithms required to solve any scramble of the three-by-three puzzle.

The current World Cubing Association world-record holder did it in 3.46 seconds.

Wilkes says his best time solving the classic three-by-three puzzle is 3.12 seconds but he’ll have to do it during a competition to unseat the current world record holder.

“I have an unofficial world record,” he said.

Wilkes said he’s been competing online for about the last six months or so but says he’s hoping to go to one in Vancouver this December, provided gathering and travel restrictions allow.

It would be Wilkes’ first time representing his new sponsor in person by wearing his Cubicle team jacket.

He said his favourite part of cubing is practising; two or three hours on school days, and eight hours the other days. He said he usually splits that time up with other activities, but has spent eight hours in a row cubing before. He laughed, adding his brain is “mush” after that.

“It’s a lot of thinking,” he said. “All I’m thinking about when I’m cubing, is cubing,” he said.

He says for that reason, his hands can go faster than his mind when he’s cubing for that very reason.

Even though he’s doing all that thinking, he says he enjoys hanging out with friends and practising at the same time, either in person or online.

He says he wished more people realized how low-key and friendly the competitive-cubing world is for beginners.

Wilkes said he hosts a speed-cubing club at St. Patrick High School, where he’s in Grade 8. He said he’s also in talks with the City of Yellowknife to offer a class on speed-cubing to those 14 and under and will unveil details when they’ve been hammered out.