Yellowknife’s two largest school boards saw brand new elected trustees, Oct. 18.

The Yk 1 Education District saw seven of 10 candidates elected: Doreen Cleary (254 votes), Tina Drew (211), David Wasyliciw (197), Diana Neill (189) Terry Brookes (184), Al McDonald (162,) and Carla Kinakin (160).

Trevor Sinclair (154), Joey Sutton (94), and Maria Wisener (72) were not successful.

The Yellowknife Catholic School Board had eight candidates running for seven trustee positions.

Susan Waddell (108 votes), Tina Schauerte (107), Steven Voytilla (102), Christine Lewandowski (91), Melanie Williams (89), Ainsley Dempsey (83), and Andy Young (72) will serve until the next election.

Only John Dalton (57) was unsuccessful.

Both elected boards, which completed a three-year term, will serve one year until another election is held in October 2022. At that time, trustees will contest again to align with the city’s municipal election of a four-year terms.