Yellowknife schools are closed to in-class learning until at least Sept. 24.

Due to the volume of new infections, Yellowknife Public Health is not able to complete testing and contact tracing in a fashion that would reliably prevent further transmission at schools.

At 5:00 pm today Sept. 13, the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer is updating the Gathering Limitations Order issued on Sept. 9 to order a temporary closure of all schools in Dettah, N’Dilo and Yellowknife.

The order is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 24, schools will shift to online learning until then.

This order affects JK-12 students, colleges and trade schools. Day homes and daycares are exempt from this order and may remain open under existing plans approved by the CPHO.

A second Public Health Order will go into effect today clearly clarifying isolation requirements for persons who test positive for COVID-19.

The OCPHO recommends that employees in these three communities work remotely while the gathering order is in effect until Sept. 24.

Health officers request that residents adhere to the following guidance:

Keeping gatherings less than 25 indoors and less than 50 outdoors, as well, limit household gatherings to a maximum of 10 people, and no more than 5 outside of the immediate household. Seek permission before visiting with an elder and wear a mask even if visiting indoors.

Wash your hands frequently and to please get vaccinated if you haven’t already done so (and are 12 and older).

Recommendations have also been made to avoid all non-essential travel in and out of Dettah, N’Dilo, and Yellowknife at this time. If you are traveling from communities with community transmission to a small NWT community, CPHO recommends that you get tested on arrival and again on day 8.

If you have any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 immediately self-isolate and contact Public Health to arrange for testing.