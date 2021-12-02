The Scouts of Yellowknife want to sell you a Christmas tree.

But alas, the entire North American continent is experiencing a shortage of still-living yule logs, so it looks like the annual tree yard at the Co-op parking lot on Old Airport Road will be delayed until next week.

There are also “traffic-tie ups” across the country. You might call it a log jam.

The Scouts were expecting to start up on Dec. 4, according to an email, but the trees are on a train somewhere between Montreal and Calgary.

“As soon as the trees are on the truck from the Calgary rail yard, Yellowknife Scouts will advise the expected yard opening date and time,” Mike Kalnay wrote.

“Scouts are bringing in more trees than last year – with plenty of fresh Balsam and Fraser Firs from 5 to 12 feet on the train. There are a few larger trees, mostly for those who pre-ordered. The biggest tree coming is destined for the Great Hall at the Legislative Assembly.”

Expectant tree-buyers in Cambridge Bay will have to wait a week longer too, as their trees will need to be transhipped at YZF once they arrive here, according to Kalnay.

“Yellowknife Scouts Christmas Tree Yard has been in operation for more than 30 years and is the principal source of funds for the operation of the Yellowknife Scouting Group, which has served boys and girls ages 5-18 since 1955.”