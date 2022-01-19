Yellowknifers are paying much more for many goods, the latest all-items consumer price index shows.

The 4.9 per cent annual increase between December 2020 and December 2021 was the largest more than in a decade, according to the NWT Bureau of Statistics.

Nationally, the difference was very similar, at 4.8 per cent.

It was September 2008 when Yellowknife last saw such a large hike in the price of goods, at five per cent.

As of December 2021, the amount charged for all eight major “sub-components” had increased.

A 27.3 per cent rise in gasoline prices affected transportation while a 25 per cent jump in fuel oil and other fuels contributed to more expensive shelter.