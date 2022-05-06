Hilah McCauley, a 19-year-old charged with shooting a young man on 53 Street in Yellowknife on May 1, has been arrested.

Yellowknife RCMP reported in a brief statement on Friday afternoon that McCauley, of Norman Wells, was located and taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, police circulated a notice seeking help in trying to find McCauley as she was accused of attempted murder following the shooting of an 18-year-old man in downtown Yellowknife, May 1.

It was not clear on Friday afternoon whether McCauley had turned herself in or how police located her.

The RCMP has also charged a youth with respect to the incident and that individual remains at large.

The investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.