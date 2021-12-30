Yellowknife students will go back to class a week later than planned.

A letter sent to parents by Yellowknife Catholic Schools indicates all education authorities, and the minister of Education, Culture and Employment, RJ Simpson, agree with the plan to return to class Monday, Jan. 10. It said the change was recommended by the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO).

The schools will remain closed; there won’t be any online learning taking place.

This will allow any students and families who have travelled back into the NWT to follow the recommendations of the CPHO for 72 hours, follow their Self-Isolation Plans (SIP), as appropriate, and help keep their communities safe from the potential spread of COVID-19,” YCS superintendent Simone Gessler wrote. “While we truly understand the frustration this may cause, and the concern our families will have in regards to the three-day loss of learning, Yellowknife Catholic Schools passed the motion to follow the recommendation of the OCPHO and Minister with a commitment to continuing to explore ways to decrease the impact on student learning in future potential closures.”

