Several of Yellowknife’s bus stops are temporarily without seating while the City conducts repairs on the shelters.

“The City of Yellowknife (the City) removed benches from select bus shelters to facilitate repairs,” city spokesperson Alison Harrower wrote in an email. “The City will reinstall the removed benches when repairs are complete and crews available.”

It was not immediately clear how many benches had been removed, or when they would be replaced.

-30-