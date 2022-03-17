Climate Reality Project Canada has released its National Climate League standings for 2021, with Yellowknife being selected as one of six cities with top air quality.

“Encouragingly, six Canadian cities tied for best air quality this year… Brandon (Man.), Charlottetown, Prince Albert (SK), Whitehorse, Yellowknife — all small cities in terms of their population size,” the report reads.

Each of the six municipalities — Ottawa being the other — reported a full calendar year without experiencing any days with smog.

Smog is identified as a daily score of four or above, according to the air quality health index. A score of one is deemed “low risk” while 10 or highers is a very high risk.

The yearly air quality project officially launched in 2018, with the purpose of encourage municipalities to reach net zero by or before 2050 by highlighting local solutions that help improve the lives of Canadians.

Net zero is reached when accumulated greenhouse gas produced is no more than the amount taken away from the atmosphere.