Yellowknife’s vaccination clinic has been identified as an exposure site for Covid-19.

The GNWT added the Centre Square Mall clinic to its list of exposure sites on Dec. 26. Anyone who was at the clinic on Dec. 21 between 6:10 and 7:10 p.m., or between 5 and 5:30 p.m. is being asked to isolate immediately and arrange to be tested if unvaccinated, and to self-monitor for symptoms and test after four days if fully vaccinated.

The clinics hours of operation won’t change, according to David Maguire, a spokesperson for the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority. He said there wouldn’t be any new sanitary measures taken.

Previously, on Dec. 24, several new flights into Yellowknife were identified as being sources of Covid exposure: Between Dec. 13 and 23, at least nine inbound flights were sites of Covid exposure, including flights from Calgary, Edmonton and Iqaluit. Two of these cases had been previously identified.

As of the morning of Dec. 27, there was still only one recorded case of the Omicron variant in the territory, according to the GNWT’s Covid dashboard.

As the number of identified exposure sites has increased, so has the number of cases: Of the 24 active cases in the NWT, twelve were identified in the last seven days, although the most recent confirmed case was identified five days ago.

A complete list of exposure sites is available on the GNWT’s website.