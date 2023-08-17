Although the GNWT’s target was to get everyone out of Yellowknife by Friday at noon, the evacuation flight schedule will now push into Saturday.

The last of Thursday’s flights are full and registration reopens at Sir John Franklin High School Friday morning at 6 a.m.

“An extensive flight schedule for Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19 is being developed. The first flight scheduled to depart on Friday is at 8 a.m., with passengers being bussed to the airport at 7 a.m.,” the territorial government stated in an update on Thursday.

“We understand that this is deeply frustrating for those who have been in line for several hours and who will need to line up again tomorrow. Many individuals with mobility issues and who are immunocompromised or have a condition that puts them at higher risk of severe outcomes due to smoke were moved up in line, and we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation in making this happen,” the GNWT’s statement reads.

It adds that weather delays have complicated Thursday’s flight schedule, and “we are working as quickly as possible to schedule passengers on evacuation flights.”

The government goes on to encourage people with vehicles to carpool to reduce traffic on the highway and to help those without cars.

“Evacuation flights should be used as a last resort for those who do not have the option to evacuate by road,” the GNWT stated.