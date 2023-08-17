Residents of Avens — A Community for Seniors are being airlifted to Edmonton as part of the wildfire evacuation of Yellowknife.

CEO Daryl Dolynny said the home was waiting for their spot in the flight cue.

“We’ve been also giving direct information to the families as well,” he said. “We’ve got staff who are currently in Edmonton who will assist when our residents arrive there.

“The government is now gatekeeper of the plane management, so we’re just in the cue waiting for our priority sequence.”

He said the plan is to airlift the residents to Edmonton within 24 to 48 hours of the evacuation order being issued. Accommodation has been secured at the Best Western Premier Denham Inn and Suites in Edmonton Alberta. A 48-hour travel pack has been prepared for each resident, including supplies and medication.

Along with the residents are 17 staff who will travel with them and provide ongoing care as needed. Contract nurses and physicians have been secured to provide extended care as needed.

Medication, clothing, supplies, oxygen, charts, records and care packages are being assembled and will be transported with residents by air.

Families are able to take their loved ones into home care upon arrival but will have to sign a release form. However, Dolynny is recommending all residents travel as a group and remain with Avens, as residents who are released may not be able to get support returning to Yellowknife. Families interested in exploring this option are asked to email daryl_dolynny@avensseniors.com to discuss the matter as soon as possible.

Further information will be posted to the Avens website as it becomes available. Visit https://www.avensseniors.com/wildfire-updates to access the latest bulletin.