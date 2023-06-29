A 33-year-old Yellowknife woman lost her life in a collision between two pickup trucks on an Alberta highway and the 35-year-old driver of the Silverado truck she was a passenger in was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Dodge Ram, also from Yellowknife, was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including impair driving. Bradley Beaulieu, 24, is accused of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while impaired causing bodily harm, operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg of blood alcohol causing death, operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg of blood alcohol causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

RCMP responded to the Highway 35 collision, which occurred shortly after noon on June 24, approximately 50 km south of High Level. The police issued a news release about the fatal incident on Thursday.

Beaulieu is being held in custody and his next court appearance in the Alberta Court of Justice in High Level is set for July 10.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed. As this matter is before the courts, the RCMP stated that no further information will be released.