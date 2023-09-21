A Yellowknife youth is in custody after being accused of robbing a store at knifepoint and spitting on a police officer over a bottle of cologne.

RCMP say they were called to a store on Sept. 20 around 6 p.m. after a security guard approached a youth for reportedly attempting to shoplift. The youth allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened the security guard with it before escaping with the stolen merchandise.

Police attended the scene and located the youth a short distance away.

“The youth was located a short distance away and officers attempted to arrest him,” said NT RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Matt Halstead. “During the arrest, the youth spit on the arresting officer and punched the officer in the face. A second officer on scene was kicked in the chest twice and in the arm once as the officers were securing the male in the police vehicle. A knife and the stolen property, Old Spice Cologne, were recovered during the arrest. The officers were not seriously injured during the arrest.

“The 17-year-old male is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, robbery with a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The youth was held in custody pending a court appearance.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Yellowknife RCMP at 669-1111 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.nwtnu.crimestoppersweb.com. In the event of an emergency call, 911.