An 18-year-old man from Yellowknife is charged with attempted murder after a shooting north of Hay River.

A 21-year-old man was medevaced to Edmonton where he is being treated for what police described as life-threatening injuries after the shooting “just North of Hay River off the Mackenzie Highway.” RCMP say he sustained a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The 18-year-old was arrested without incident shortly after the shooting. He faces other firearms-related charges and is to appear in court in Yellowknife Dec. 14.

Members of the NWT RCMP Major Crimes Unit are investigating, according to a spokesperson. The NWT RCMP Forensic Identification Unit attended to conducted examinations of the crime scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Hay River RCMP at 874-1111, or contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.