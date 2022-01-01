Folk on the Rocks opens

The month took an artistic turn with the Folk on the Rocks music festival, which featured 38 Yellowknife and out-of-town artists.

The festival also offered a range of food vendors such as One of a Thai, Big Guy Fries and Wrap and Roll.

The welcoming Folk on the Rocks sign near the Lawson Lundell Beer Garden Stage. Thirty-eight acts participated in the event. Ethan Butterfield/NNSL photo

GNWT distributes $1.75M with anti-poverty fund

To assist applicants of the anti-poverty fund, 52 individual grants providing $4,800 to $67,000 were distributed through the GNWT to provide up to $1.75 million in total for those in need.

Some of the specific recipients were spotlighted: the From All Directions program; the Qmunity Camp; the Building Safe Housing, Skills, and Well-being program; and the Healing Families On-the-Land camp.

Nation to nations

Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya called on the United Nations for support in keeping Canada accountable regarding the discovery of children’s remains at residential schools. As well, he reiterated the need for an apology from the Catholic Church on top of more government action.

GNWT plans $6 million dollar wellness centre downtown

Eyeing an empty lot on 51 Street for its $6-million wellness and recovery centre, the GNWT received a flurry of concerned messages from Yellowknife business owners who were nervous about the proposed location. Several owners and managers of nearby businesses said the territorial government had not consulted them about the proposed development.

Substantial completion of the location was targeted for 2023.

Ndilǫ chief candidates hit the campaign trail

In a election set for Aug. 23, four candidates ran for Ndilo chief. Ernest Betsina, Fred Sangris, Shirley Tsetta and Cecilie Beaulieu sought the office.

Each candidate presented issues that they wished to tackle if they were elected leader, with items such as the Akaitcho agreement, economic issues and housing all being considered top priority.

MLA says OCPHO violated privacy

In a statement issued through MLA Steve Norn’s lawyer Steven Cooper, Norn alleged that the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer had violated his privacy. According to Norn, the GNWT (had) an “unenviable record of releasing or permitting the release of highly-confidential personal medical information.”

During early July, then-MLA Steve Norn and his lawyer Steven Cooper alleged the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer violated Norn’s privacy by revealing his health information. Photo courtesy of the Legislative Assembly

GNWT prepares to use Covid-19 saliva tests on kids

Three thousand spit tests were sent from B.C. to the NWT for kids to use before the beginning of the school year. There were some limitation to the tests, as those taking it could not eat or drink an hour before testing. Jack Miltenberger of the NWT Health and Social Services Authority said the tests would be evaluated to ensure practicality, or whether swabs would have to be used instead.

City sets aside $807k for new shelter

To help address homelessness in Yellowknife, the city designated $806,691 to purchase and renovate a 20-bed building with 10 rooms for families.

Another $347, 545 would be used to help the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation’s breakfast program and lunch offerings.

The funds were a result of a $1.2-million strategy to end homelessness through Canada’s Reaching Home program. Funds in the territory will have to be spent by March 31, 2022.

‘Not prepared,’ GNWT faces backlog of isolation plans

Heightened travel resulted in a significant rise in self-isolation plans, creating a substantial backlog. More than 2,600 plans were pending evaluation as of July 28.

Kelley Ryder, GNWT communications manager, stated that staff members who were a part of ProtectNWT had been trained to work at other positions in the Covid Secretariat in order to deal with the influx of plans. The GNWT and ProtectNWT assured that work was being done to resolve the issue and that the longer wait times had be communicated in a number of ways.

Bishop David Parsons has been the head of the Diocese of the Arctic since 2012. When we’ve done wrong, it’s good to confess what we’ve done wrong,” he said of residential schools. Photo courtesy of David Parsons

Time to ‘wake up to hurt’ of Indigenous people: bishop

David Parsons, bishop of the Anglican Diocese of the Arctic, reflected on the discoveries of children’s remains at residential schools in the south. Parsons said he apologized, saying, “When we’ve done wrong, it’s good to confess what we’ve done wrong.”

He also directed attention to positive growth at a national level through newly-elected Governor General Mary Simon, who was the first person of Indigenous descent to assume the role.