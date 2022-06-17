Sarah McGregor is the recipient of the 2022 Edets’seèhdzà studentship, according to Aurora College.

McGregor, a second-year Aurora College early learning and child care student, will receive the $20,000 stipend, which supports an Aurora College student to be involved in research during their studies.

“The Edets’seèhdzà studentship award is funded by Hotıì ts’eeda, and provided through a partnership between Hotıì ts’eeda and Aurora College/Aurora Research Institute,” reads a news release from the college. “Hotıì ts’eeda is funded by the Canadian Institutes for Health Research (CIHR) and is a research support unit hosted by the Tłı̨chǫ Government.”

“Edets’seèhdzà (eh-DEY-tsay-zah) means “stepping forward to challenge yourself” in the Tłı̨chǫ language,” it continues. “McGregor will be the fifth student supported through the Edets’seèhdzà studentship since its launch in 2019, and the first recipient enrolled in a program outside of the School of Health and Human Services. Past research areas for recipients have included traditional teachings, Northern-focused care and Indigenous health research.”

McGregor’s contributions to the early learning and childcare program in regards to community outreach with bush kids.

She also coordinated a six week program with the Yellowknife Playgroup Association along with another student. She has shown passion for this field of study.

McGregor will have the opportunity to be mentored by several researchers from different organizations while working on multiple research projects, including the Northern Oral Language and Writing through Play (NOW Play) partnership and the Children and Youth Seeking Tłı̨chǫ Cultural Identity in a Time of Change project.

Furthermore, she will work with Hotıì ts’eeda to learn about implementation of research results and evidence on Early Learning and Childhood at a policy level.