An unwelcome surprise came wrapped in a box of chocolates for one recipient of a holiday gift from Territorial Beverages in Yellowknife.

The resident posted on Facebook saying they found bits of glass inside one of the chocolates in the box they had been gifted.

Territorial Beverages sent out the sweet treats to customers and business partners, Dec. 17.

“It’s just kind of a Christmas way to say thank you,” said Terra Weaver Pagonis, owner of the Territorial Beverages in Yellowknife. “We value your partnership and your business.”

“This is the first time that’s happened, it’s never happened,” she continued.

Pagonis assured residents of the area that the chocolates were not something that the organization sells as a product.

“I’ve seen some comments saying; “take them off the shelf”, but they’re not on the shelf,” she said.

Pagonis declined to share the name of the chocolates supplier.

She says everyone who was sent chocolates has been e-mailed and told to dispose of them.

“I’ve reached out to our supplier and they are obviously really concerned as well,” she said. “As far as our distributor goes, they are reaching out to the people that make the chocolates and advising them as well.”

“We won’t be using (those) chocolates ever again.”

Pagonis says she is thankful no one was hurt.

“I’m glad nothing unfortunate happened,” she said.