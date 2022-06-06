Skills/Compétences Canada (SCC) officially got to head back to Vancouver in 2022 for the Skills Canada National Competition (SCNC), which (for the first time since 2019) was hosted partly in-person due to the pandemic.

The competition was held at the Vancouver Convention Centre on May 26 and 27.

More than 300 competitors from all regions of Canada were able to participate in over 35 skilled trade and technology competitions. The secondary competition will be held virtually. This category includes more than 200 competitors from all regions from across the country who will compete in 45 skilled trade and technology competitions.

The event is the only national, multi-trade and technology completion for students and apprentices in the country.

During the May weekend, the team from Northwest Territories find themselves with more medals than they entered in with.

The winners included Austin Brown (who won silver), Deanna Buckley (who won bronze), Jaida Dowe, (who won bronze) Adam Nitsiza (who won bronze), and Emma Taylor, a hairstyling apprentice from Yellowknife, was awarded gold and the RBC Best of Region award for Northwest Territories at the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition in Vancouver.

With regards to Taylor, she will receive $1,500 towards her education and future career.

“Having the opportunity to compete at the Skills Canada National Competition was an amazing experience that I will never forget,” said Taylor. “The volunteers and judges were very professional and helpful. Practicing, studying and the continued education in hairstyling helped prepare me, along with the support from my mentor, Liz Ferrier, and Team NWT.”

For the first time, the RBC Best of Region awards were handed out at the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition to the competitor with the best weighted score from each province and territory.

“The award will allow me to travel to hair shows or classes I have always wanted to attend,” Taylor said.