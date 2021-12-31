Consultant who probed Rideau Hall under Payette to examine NWT clerk’s office

Quintet Consulting, the same outfit that conducted a review into the work environment at Rideau Hall, leading to the resignation of former Governor General Julie Payette, was hired to examine the atmosphere in the Office of the Clerk at the Legislative Assembly of the Northwest Territories.

Tim Mercer, clerk, was placed on paid leave Feb. 16. He returned to the job in October, mostly vindicated from the accusations of overseeing a toxic work environment. The consultant, however, described the workplace as “divided,” with some employees unhappy with their work experience.

Giant Mine townsite to come down in 2022

City councillors were told the tear down of what remains of the town site on the Giant Mine property would take place during summer 2022.

Hazardous materials such as asbestos would be contained and placed in the company’s on-site landfill, according to Natalie Plato, deputy director of the Giant Mine Remediation Project.

Patrick Jacobson, left, owner of Yk Rocks, and Trevor Sinclair, president of Music NWT, pictured here at Top Knight on March 4, demanded that the Government of the Northwest Territories make more accommodation for the live music industry in Yellowknife. NNSL file photo

Jam fam slams ban on performance

The pandemic forced upon musicians and music enthusiasts what may be their worst nightmare: life in the danceless town imagined in the classic movie Footloose.

Some, like Patrick Jacobson and Trevor Sinclair, demanded in March that the GNWT do more to accommodate the live music industry in Yellowknife.

Jacobson launched a petition calling for just that. He said all sorts of businesses, from restaurants to the strip club, had found a way to resume operations.

“All I’m looking for is the same opportunity to do this with the performing arts industry so that we can all finally return to work,” he said.

Man gets five years for stabbing estranged wife

Tariq St. Croix was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing his estranged wife on New Year’s Eve 2018.

The offender was under two separate court orders not to contact Marina St. Croix when the attack occurred. The judge overseeing the case admitted a third order must have rung hollow to the victim. Marina said she’s lost faith in the Canadian justice system.

“I’m angry because I want to see harsher sentencing to those who harm Indigenous women and children,” she said.

SPCA denies racist behaviour toward MLA

All Frieda Martselos wanted was a puppy. What she got, according to a speech she delivered in the Legislative Assembly, was racism.

The manager of the NWT SPCA categorically denied that Martselos was treated in a prejudicial way when she entered the shelter after hours.

“We do not believe that racism was a factor in the incident, nor do we believe this is an issue within our organization,” a press release read.

Tayla Nichols, left, Shino Koyanagi, Megan Rogers, Logan Hayward, Hailey Stephenson, Olivia LeClerc and Abby Beck perform ‘Space’ by Steve Wonder. Adrien Barrieau photo

Jackfish worker dies

Michael Chinna, 39, was injured by falling ice at the Jackfish hydroelectric plant on March 5. The apprentice electrician died in hospital days later.

“Michael was an excellent employee who always showed a strong commitment to safety,” an NTPC spokesperson said. “At the time of his accident, he was wearing all of the required personal protective equipment, including a hard hat and safety goggles.”

Developer buys Bromley buildings

It was as blockbuster as a real estate deal gets North of 60. Range Lake Developments, owned by Biswanath Chakrabarty, purchased five downtown buildings formerly owned by Bromley and Sons Ltd. The purchase price was not disclosed.

Four of those properties and three downtown parking lots were listed for a total of $7.6 million in July 2020.

Chakrabarty said he planned to create 60 affordable housing units.

“We’ll create jobs for people,” he said. “And we’ll pay corporate taxes here. Everything stays here.”

75 per cent goal ‘now in question’

By the end of March, the idea that the NWT could achieve herd immunity from Covid-19 was fading.

The threshold of 75 per cent of adults becoming fully vaccinated touted by the chief public health officer earlier in the pandemic was “now in question,” according to the health minister.

Julie Green pointed to factors such as variants and their increased transmissibility compared to the original strain of Covid-19, vaccine uptake and “a number of other things.”