Yellowknife-based animal agencies and community members are opening their doors to displaced pets from the Hay River flooding.

“We have a list of people in Yellowknife who are willing to take dogs or cats into their homes,” Nicole Spencer, president of the NWT SPCA. To join this list, email adopt-foster@NWTspca.com.

As Falcon Road shelter is nearing full capacity, Spencer is advising those who need help to text 867-446-6527.

The team at NWT SPCA will then attempt to match up animals with temporary homes. “We are trying to accommodate everyone,” said Spencer. “We will work together.”

Justin Rivera who owns Wesclean Northern Sales in Hay River and Yellowknife is helping to spread the word.

Rivera has three dogs and one bunny but will open his doors to foster more animals if needed.

“As community member and a business owner, I’m here to help wherever I can,” said Rivera.

Rachel Riffel has a small dog and a cat, and is also available to take in foster animals from the flood.

“Our pets are family too. They are loyal and there for us when we need them for a smile or a cuddle. It’s really important that we take care of those that can’t take care of themselves,” said Riffel.

“I would be devastated if I didn’t have a place for my pets to go, and I don’t want anyone who already is going through something really tough to have the added stress of making sure their furry family members have somewhere safe to go too.”

Llyanina Lora does not have animals at the moment as she is living in a small apartment but is open to fostering one or two small ones.

“I think is important to help with pets because they are part of the family and leave them behind can be painful, so if some of us are able to help with this I think we all should do it,” said Lora.