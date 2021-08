The Explorer Hotel on 49 Avenue has been added to the NWT COVID-19 exposure notices list.

COVID-19 exposures have been identified in the main hotel areas with inclusive dates between Aug. 19 and Aug. 23.

If you were there, you are required to self-monitor and to continue to wear a mask in all public places.

If symptoms develop, self-isolate immediately and get tested for COVID-19.

There are a total of 264 active cases in the NWT, as of Aug. 27. Two of the cases are non-residents.