Stringing lights, shoveling snow, picking up parcels, checking mail and delivering groceries for local residents, offices, schools and businesses filled the schedule this past week for members of the Inclusion NWT service teams.

The Odd Job Squad shoveled snow free for 47 seniors around Yellowknife, to ensure their pathways would be as clear as a cloudless silent night for the start of the holidays.

The Business Services team was abuzz picking up parcels and dropping off cards for last-minute gift-givers.

Skills Training clients worked away at decorating their workplace while thanking all our friends with cards they handcrafted.

Supported Living clients shopped for gifts to share with their loved ones, alongside Inclusion NWT staff.

Chelsey Makaro dons herself some festive apparel for every single one of her December work shifts with the Business Services Team – managing never to repeat the same colour palette twice! Photo courtesy of Inclusion NWT

And finally, today, it’s time for all clients to relax and enjoy the merriment and joy of this festive season, alongside family, friends and Inclusion NWT Supported Living staff who work 24-7-365.

– Daron Letts, Inclusion NWT

The Odd Job Squad worked right up to day’s end on Dec. 23. Customer Mieke Cameron captured this photo of the team on the job from the cozy comfort of her apartment. Photo courtesy of Inclusion NWT

The Odd Job Squad strings Christmas lights for a senior downtown on Dec. 22. Photo courtesy of Inclusion NWT

The Odd Job Squad strings Christmas lights for a senior downtown on Dec. 22. Photo courtesy of Inclusion NWT

Lian Vilan, (clockwise from left), Eva Charlo, Halima Ali and Clara Tutcho get creative as part of an impromptu greeting card factory. Photo courtesy of Inclusion NWT

Sam Pameogorak and Chris Strus prepare to load a Yellowknife Scouts Christmas tree into their Odd Job Squad Truck for delivery. Photo courtesy of Inclusion NWT