The Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre’s (PWNHC) Museum Art Collection is now available for viewing online following the launch of an online portal via the Government of the Northwest Territories.

The museum collection features over 1,400 records and photos of artwork, including sculptures, paintings, and prints.

Museum Art Collection Link

The collection, a 40-year history of the PWNHC, is completely accessible to the public who can view artworks created by over 200 Northern, Canadian and international circumpolar artists.

The online portal offers more than just viewing privileges however, as it also displays information about the artwork and high-definition images, which can be enlarged and examined in detail.

The are can be searched by artist, culture, region, or date according to interests.

“Northern art is closely linked to the history and identity of the territory, as well as its residents and communities,” R.J. Simpson, minister of education, culture and employment, said. “Art is inseparable from history and culture, and making northern art more accessible territorially, nationally, and internationally will help promote the natural and cultural beauty of the NWT and its people.”

The size of the collection will continue to grow and evolve as new art is brought into the collection.

The project was made possible through financial support provided by the Government of Canada’s Canadian Heritage Museum Assistance Program.

Community members can also expect more coming out of the PWNHC, as the art collection is the first phase of a multi-year project to make PWNHC’s holdings more accessible.

The PWNHC has over 75,000 objects in its holdings including archaeology, human history, natural history, and art.

In person tours of the collections area or in-person visits to look at specific objects in the collection can be arranged by contacting museum_collections@pwnhc.ca.