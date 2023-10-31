Former Dettah chief Edward Sangris has died.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation (YKDFN) made the announcement shortly after 7 a.m. this morning.

Sangris was elected as Dettah chief four times, the first on Aug. 7, 2007 after serving 12 years as a band councillor. His fourth term as chief started in 2019, but he never sought office again due to health issues.

He was born and raised in Dettah in a traditional lifestyle, according to the YKDFN website.

“As a youth, Edward enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping with his father Joseph “It’o” Sangris and his brother Modeste Sangris,” the website reads. Jonas was a chief for 32 years and Edward’s brother Jonas served as leader for 12 years.

After furthering his education in Fort Smith, he attended Lethbridge Community College, where he studied environmental science.

He then spent 23 years in the mining industry as a heavy equipment operator.

YKDFN offices will be closed today in recognition of Edward’s death.