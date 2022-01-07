Police officials are asking the public to avoid 51A Avenue in Yellowknife following an incident earlier today at 53 street and 51A avenue.

Among the officers on duty in the 51 A Avenue area, a K-9 unit was also spotted on scene assisting.

Though it couldn’t be verified, what looked to be a splattering of blood next to the sidewalk was present in the 51A Avenue area.

The incident began on Jan. 7 at 7:15 a.m., when Yellowknife RCMP say they received a complaint of a disturbance in the Grayling Manor on 53 St in Yellowknife.

“The RCMP have the situation contained,” said Inspector Barry Larocque of the Yellowknife detachment. “The disturbance this morning was not directed at the general public.”

Yellowknife RCMP attended Grayling Manor, speaking to witnesses who stated that three males had entered one of the units where there was a disturbance.

At one point a handgun was observed and pointed at occupants, police say. Witnesses say left the unit without any injuries to those around.

Responding members conducted a search on the exterior of Grayling Manor and found a handgun.

Yellowknife Detachment, “G” Division Police Dog Services, and the NWT and Yukon Emergency Response Teams contained the multiple scenes and searched for the subjects.

The investigation determined that one of the subjects made their way to the Sunridge apartments area at 51A Avenue.

As of now, one arrest has been made. The streets around Grayling Manor have been opened but a police action is still ongoing on 51a Avenue.

The public is asked to avoid the 51a Avenue area of the city.

“Updates to follow as the situation unfolds,” said Larocque.