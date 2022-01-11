The City has announced that the Solid Waste Facility will re-open to the public starting Jan. 12.

The announcement comes with the reminder that the facility will be opened subject to staff availability, as the number of COVID-19 cases in Yellowknife continue to rise.

The City of Yellowknife will update community residents of any changes to operations through its website and social media channels.

Residents are advised to check the City’s website prior to visiting the dump.

The City would also like to remind that health, safety and well being of residents, as well as staff and the continued provision of essential services are apart of top priorities during this challenging time.