A family killed by a car in London, Ont. while walking on a sidewalk is being mourned across the country. Yellowknifers gathered to pay their respects June 10 and many agreed that the grey, dreary weather reflected the sombre mood.

“The sun is not shining, we have a cloudy day, it’s raining, so even the land, I think, and the water, are feeling sad and shocked about this,” observed Deneze Nakehk’o, who served as event facilitator.

The Islamic Centre of Yellowknife held what was the second major vigil in a week in Yellowknife following the June 4 Dene Nation march and rally to commemorate the 215 unmarked graves in Kamloops.

On June 6,Salman, Madiha, Yunna and Talat Afzaal were killed after a pickup truck struck them on the sidewalk. Fayez Afzaal, the youngest son and brother, was hospitalized with serious injuries and is expected to survive.

Nathaniel Veltman, a 20-year-old man from London has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of committing a terrorist act.

On Thursday evening at Somba K’e Civic Plaza, several speakers expressed the anger and sadness from the tragic incident. Many concluded that Canada has a problem with racism, including Islamophobia.

Nazim Awan, chair of the Islamic Centre of Yellowknife said there have been too many vigils related to hate and racism, noting that Yellowknifers participated in a vigil in 2017 when a vehicle hit and killed Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, Virginia during a demonstration in that city. The same year saw a mass shooting at a Quebec mosque that was marked by a vigil at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Yellowknife.

“I am saddened, disgusted, angered and fearful that we have made so little progress in those four years that we are here gathered again so soon,” he said.

“I would like to acknowledge that many Canadians especially Muslims are struggling with how to reconcile this horrific incident with the Canada they know and love.”

Awan called for community and political support for the National Council of Canadian Muslims’ letter this week to the federal government demanding a national summit and national strategy to deal with Islamophobia.

Julie Green, minister of Health and Social Services, spoke on behalf of the Government of the Northwest Territories.

She said her government is offering support and is listening to what members of the Muslim community need following the tragic event.

“You have to be an anti-racist, there is no choice,” she said. “That’s the only way we’re going to change what happened in London and what happens with alarming frequency.”

Representatives from the Yellowknife Islamic community who spoke included Abdilkareem Yalahow, Mohammad Ali and Rami Kassem.

Chief Ed Sangris of the Yellowknives Dene First Nation and Dene National Chief Norman Yakeleya were among the Dene leaders present and offering their sympathy and support.

The evening also heard from Gail Cyr, Gerri Sharpe, Charles Dent of the NWT Human Rights Council and RCMP Yellowknife detachment commander Inspector Dyson Smith.

United Church of Yellowknife minister Rev. Dr. Linda Marcotte, offered words of condolence as did her partner Ari Snyder who offered a Hebrew prayer song.