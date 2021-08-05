Yellowknife singer/songwriter Carmen Braden has released her new single, Kick Kick.

The tune provides a glimpse into the artist’s third album, Seed Songs.

“Each song has a core — a ‘seed idea’ — I tried to capture,” Braden stated. “They’re each a kind of vignette: a moment in time; a snapshot of joy or struggle; fragments; phrases; edges…”

Throughout the pandemic, Braden wrote dozens of these seed song ideas, all which connect to her experiences regarding both beauty and struggle.

Seed Songs isn’t just a clever title either, as most of the tracks on Braden’s album are shorter than average, the shortest coming in at 38 seconds.

“I feel there is beauty in miniatures, in brevity,” said Braden. “If I can say something meaningful and musical in one minute, then that’s all the time it needs to take.”

The full album, set for release this fall, will feature a total of 18 seed songs.