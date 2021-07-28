YK Pride chose July 28 to hand out free cupcakes as their extended Pride month festivities continue.

All you had to do was walk by the post office downtown.

Event coordinator Amanda St. Denis brought attention to the creator of the cupcakes and why, despite loosened COVID restrictions, they were boxed.

“YK Sweets made them,” said St. Denis. “We had them make them and have them individually wrapped. I know restrictions have lifted, but considering COVID, just wanna take extra precautions.”

Not long after set up, all of the cakes were handed out by around 12:15 pm.

The event, with support from sponsors TD Bank and McLennan Ross LLP, was for the continued raising of awareness with for the 2SLGBTQIPA+ community.

“Visibility is super important,” said St. Denis. “The 2SLGBTQIPA+ community still has a lot of barriers to face within our community. So, it’s one way that we can bring awareness, bring it to people’s attention that the queer community exists and bring some sunshine and light to a challenging time.”

The awareness doesn’t stop here though, as two more events held by YK Pride will be taking place within the city.

“So tomorrow night [July 29], we actually have trivia night at the Elks,” he said. Then August 7, we have the Rainbow Run. So, we have two just for the rest of the summer, but for sure you’ll see more events coming into the fall and into the winter, we kind of like to spread them out.

“Pride month is more than just July for us, it’s everyday,” said St. Denis.