The End of Summer Singles Gala, which was set to be hosted by the Explorer Hotel on Aug. 28, has officially been cancelled for the health and safety of performers and participants.

Organizers at YK Singles made the announcement via their Facebook page on Aug. 23, citing “the ever-changing nature and rise of COVID-19 cases in our communities” as reasoning for the cancellation.

The Gala was expected to serve as a social mixer for those 19 and over, with live acoustic music, cocktails, dinner, and assortment of different types of entertainment being highlighted.

Refunds are being issued to primary ticket purchasers, who should expect confirmation in one to two days time.