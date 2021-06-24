A talented group of young Yellowknifers won top spots at the 2021 Alberta Virtual Provincial Music Festival.

Out of 46 winning musicians from Alberta and NWT at this year’s festival, 10 from Yellowknife came in first and second place.

Due to COVID-19, the performances were done remotely in late May. The kids had their performances recorded on video and sent into the festival where they were judged by adjudicators, said Wendy Durieux, provincial administrator of the Alberta Music Festival Association.

Victor Lumacad came first in the Grade 4 and 5 category of piano 2 solo and won the $150 Dilys Bourret Scholarship and the Nickel Family Foundation Plaque.

Maica McEachern took first place in the 16 years of age and under category for woodwind solo, and won a $200 Robert M. Cook Memorial scholarship and plaque.

Elise Auld came second in the 12 and under group for piano 1 solo.

Natalia Kuzma took second place in the 16 and younger spot for piano 1 solo.

Anna Curran and Ani Ghulyan both came second in Grades 6 and 7 piano 2 solo.

Keira Clinton came second in the 16 and under category of piano 1 solo.

Matthew Bui came second in piano concerto for his performance of Joseph Haydn’s Concerto in D Major (first movement).

Sadee Mitchell came second in the 12 and under category of vocals for her performance of “L’ete” by Ruth Watson Henderson and “She’s Like the Swallow” by Craig Cassils.

Anna Pontin took second place in the senior category of musical theatre for her performance of “Pretty Funny (Dogfight)” by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.