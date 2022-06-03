The job to fill Metro Huculak’s shoes at Yellowknife Education District No. 1 continues.

In under one year the public school board is back to the selection process for a new superintendent. Dr. Cindi Vaselenak, originally from Alberta, started the job last August from then outgoing superintendent Ed Lippert.

YK1 school board Chair Terry Brookes told Yellowknifer, “I feel bad we’re losing her. She was highly educated and qualified for this role.”

Brookes noted Vaselenak had won numerous awards for her previous work as a superintendent in Alberta before moving north last year.

“We have at least eight candidates but I can’t comment further on that,” said Brookes, on the new recruitment process.

Yellowknifer reached out to other school board trustee members, who didn’t want to comment further, except to say they they believed the superintendent was leaving due to a death in her family.

“Family comes first, my wife is in British Columbia with her mother who is ill right now,” said Brookes, affirming the challenges of having family members down south.

The deadline for applications for the next superintendent of YK1 is June 8, 2022.

A communications officer with YK1 will be following up with more information later.

“The Board of Trustees invites applications for the position of Superintendent of Schools/CEO for Yellowknife Education District No. 1. Preferred start date is August 1, 2022 however the Board will consider a later start date to be mutually agreed with the successful candidate,” the school board’s website states.

YK1 also has a trustee seat to fill after Diana Neill, who was elected to the board last fall, was asked to resign by her then employer, the Government of the Northwest Territories. Neill was a speech pathologist and therapist with Stanton Territorial Hospital. She said she has since started a private practice and did not take up the role of YK1 board member.