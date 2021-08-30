The YK 1 school bus pass sales has been extended for parents to buy for students riding the bus to and from school.

The passes can be purchased from the First Transit during lunch hour (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3 and Sept. 8 to Sept. 10.

First Transit is located at 107 Kam Lake Rd. and parents are asked to bring a head shot of their child to get the bus pass.

First Transit can also be reached at 867-873-4693 or by email yellowknife@firstgroup.com.

Due to current public health orders, it is mandatory for kids to wear a mask while on a school bus.