A young cyclist was treated for minor injuries after a collision Saturday afternoon, Aug. 28.

Marie York Condon said police and other first responders attended the collision between a vehicle and a bicycle at Old Airport Road and Norseman Drive at about 5:15 p.m.

The youth, who was riding the bicycle, was treated for minor injuries by paramedics, according to Condon.

“With youth returning to school, it is a good time for both motorists and pedestrians and cyclists to remember to practice safe habits,” York Condon said.

No charges were laid.