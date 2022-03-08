The teen arrested after the shootings in Fort Smith last weekend faces new charges.

Police say the teen now faces two charges of break and enter, one for the Department of Lands office and another for a private residence, and one count of careless use of a firearm “relating to an incident where shots were fired at a residence in Fort Smith.”

Related reporting: Teen arrested after death in Fort Smith

The 17-year-old has been remanded into custody and is now before the courts.

Shotguns stolen from the break and enters are yet unaccounted for and the RCMP continue to search for them.

The RCMP are still conducting a comprehensive investigation surrounding the suspicious sudden death on March 4. An autopsy has been scheduled for March 9 in Edmonton.