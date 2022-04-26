Our Youth of the Week is Mason Ipana, age 17, also known as the Hand Hockey guru! While the dedicated centre is known for his lethal shot, Mason hasn’t been able to play as much during the pandemic, but is coming up on his last year in minor hockey. His favourite subject in school is math and upon graduation, the Edmonton Oilers fan says he plans to take a year off and then go from there. Photo courtesy of Douglas Keevik
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling