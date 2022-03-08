The youth talent show kicked off the K’amba Carnival weekend along with the royal crowning of queen, princess, and prince at the Chief Lamalice Complex, March 3.

Kids competed in 10 and under, 11 to 14, and 15 to 17 age classes, plenty of deep musical talent among them.

The North Country Rock Band was on hand to assist throughout the evening.

Chief Sunrise Education Centre Principal Deborah Reid provided master of ceremonies duties for the event.

Final results are as follows:

Fiddling
10 and under
First – Belle Smith
Second – Kassidy Norn
Third – Hallie Norn, Katrina Kamryn, Emily Hanicka

11-14
First place- Van Delorey
Second place – Jackson Fuller
Third place – Clare Engen, Elijah

15-17
First – Eric Schepper
Second – Rachelle Smith
Third – Connie Smith

Jigging

10 and under
First – Cara Wilson
Second – Emmanuel Engen
Third – Joshua Engen

11-14
First – Tori MacKay
Second – Charlize Hope-Fabian
Third – Ariona (last name not provided)

15-17
First – Brem lee Snowshoe
Second – Hunter Norn
Third – Kassidy Landry

Singing

10 and under
First – Brem lee Snowshoe
Second – Hunter Norn
Third – Kassidy Landry

11-14
First – Makayla Jacobs
Second – Annie Jackson
Third – Karyssa Jacobs

15-17
First – Smith Sisters
Second – Brooke Delorey
Third – Ashley Lafferty

Rochelle and Corrine Smith of the Smith Sisters perform a fiddle and guitar duo performance at the youth talent show, March 3 at the Chief Lamalice Complex. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Belle Smith won first prize in the 10 and under fiddling category during the K’amba Carnival youth talent show, March 3 at the Chief Lamalice Complex on the K’atlodeeche First Nation.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Belle Smith performs a fiddle tune in the 10 and under fiddling category during the K’amba Carnival’s youth talent show, March 3 at the Chief Lamalice Complex.
Simon Whtehouse/NNSL photo

Samara Wilson had a strong showing in both jigging and fiddling and celebrated following her performances, March 3 at the K’amba Carnival’s youth talent show. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Kassidy Landry Norn performs in the 10 and under fiddling category of the of the youth talent show, March 3. Norn came in second place. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Karyssa Jacobs competes in the 11-to-14 singing category during the youth talent show, March 3. Jacobs came in third place.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

A small drum dance was held with K’atlodeeche First Nation drummers following the K’amba Carnival youth talent show, March 3. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Chief Sunrise Education Centre Principal Deborah Reid and carnival chair Diane Tourangeau take the stage and greet audience members at the youth talent show, March 3.
Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

