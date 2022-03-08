The youth talent show kicked off the K’amba Carnival weekend along with the royal crowning of queen, princess, and prince at the Chief Lamalice Complex, March 3.

Kids competed in 10 and under, 11 to 14, and 15 to 17 age classes, plenty of deep musical talent among them.

The North Country Rock Band was on hand to assist throughout the evening.

Chief Sunrise Education Centre Principal Deborah Reid provided master of ceremonies duties for the event.

Final results are as follows:

Fiddling

10 and under

First – Belle Smith

Second – Kassidy Norn

Third – Hallie Norn, Katrina Kamryn, Emily Hanicka

11-14

First place- Van Delorey

Second place – Jackson Fuller

Third place – Clare Engen, Elijah

15-17

First – Eric Schepper

Second – Rachelle Smith

Third – Connie Smith

Jigging

10 and under

First – Cara Wilson

Second – Emmanuel Engen

Third – Joshua Engen

11-14

First – Tori MacKay

Second – Charlize Hope-Fabian

Third – Ariona (last name not provided)

15-17

First – Brem lee Snowshoe

Second – Hunter Norn

Third – Kassidy Landry

Singing



10 and under

First – Brem lee Snowshoe

Second – Hunter Norn

Third – Kassidy Landry

11-14

First – Makayla Jacobs

Second – Annie Jackson

Third – Karyssa Jacobs

15-17

First – Smith Sisters

Second – Brooke Delorey

Third – Ashley Lafferty

Rochelle and Corrine Smith of the Smith Sisters perform a fiddle and guitar duo performance at the youth talent show, March 3 at the Chief Lamalice Complex. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo

Samara Wilson had a strong showing in both jigging and fiddling and celebrated following her performances, March 3 at the K’amba Carnival’s youth talent show. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo