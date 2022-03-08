Rochelle and Corrine Smith of the Smith Sisters perform a fiddle and guitar duo performance at the youth talent show, March 3 at the Chief Lamalice Complex. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
The youth talent show kicked off the K’amba Carnival weekend along with the royal crowning of queen, princess, and prince at the Chief Lamalice Complex, March 3.
Kids competed in 10 and under, 11 to 14, and 15 to 17 age classes, plenty of deep musical talent among them.
The North Country Rock Band was on hand to assist throughout the evening.
Chief Sunrise Education Centre Principal Deborah Reid provided master of ceremonies duties for the event.
Final results are as follows:
Fiddling 10 and under
First – Belle Smith
Second – Kassidy Norn
Third – Hallie Norn, Katrina Kamryn, Emily Hanicka
11-14
First place- Van Delorey
Second place – Jackson Fuller
Third place – Clare Engen, Elijah
15-17
First – Eric Schepper
Second – Rachelle Smith
Third – Connie Smith
Jigging
10 and under First – Cara Wilson
Second – Emmanuel Engen
Third – Joshua Engen
11-14 First – Tori MacKay
Second – Charlize Hope-Fabian
Third – Ariona (last name not provided)
15-17 First – Brem lee Snowshoe
Second – Hunter Norn
Third – Kassidy Landry
Singing
10 and under
First – Brem lee Snowshoe
Second – Hunter Norn
Third – Kassidy Landry
11-14
First – Makayla Jacobs
Second – Annie Jackson
Third – Karyssa Jacobs
15-17
First – Smith Sisters
Second – Brooke Delorey
Third – Ashley Lafferty
Rochelle and Corrine Smith of the Smith Sisters perform a fiddle and guitar duo performance at the youth talent show, March 3 at the Chief Lamalice Complex. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
Samara Wilson had a strong showing in both jigging and fiddling and celebrated following her performances, March 3 at the K’amba Carnival’s youth talent show. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
A small drum dance was held with K’atlodeeche First Nation drummers following the K’amba Carnival youth talent show, March 3. Simon Whitehouse/NNSL photo
